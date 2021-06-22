ATEME’s TITAN Live enables TCCL to launch converged headend in India

At the beginning of this month, Samsung launched the Galaxy A22 4G & A22 5G in the European markets, where both these phones featured the MediaTek SOCs. Now, Samsung is preparing to launch the 4G variant in the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy A22 (4G) is coming to India soon & the pricing has already leaked ahead of the official unveiling. It was shared by 91Mobiles, and they got to know the price via the offline retail stores. The phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will reportedly launch for Rs 18,499.