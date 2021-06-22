ATEME’s TITAN Live enables TCCL to launch converged headend in India

CINCINNATI and COVENTRY, England, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flooid, a market-leading unified commerce SaaS platform, today announced the launch of Flooid Omnicore. Flooid's Omnicore capability, available through its extensive Unified Commerce Platform, enables retailers to integrate every touch point offering consumers what they need, when they need it. Moreover, Flooid's architectural strength and scalability allow for deployment of omnichannel functionality on fixed, mobile and consumer devices. Flooid's products leverage back-end services and mechanisms across in-store, mobile and digital capabilities enabling omnichannel experiences on all touch points. Omnicore brings enhanced Endless Aisle and digital capability and tools including Reserve Online, Pickup In-Store (ROPIS); Buy Online, Pickup In-Store (BOPIS); and Buy Online, Return In-Store (BORIS) and consumer mobile which are all vital pieces of post-pandemic retail strategy.