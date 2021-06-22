Cancel
ATEME's TITAN Live enables TCCL to launch converged headend in India

Advanced Television
 17 days ago

ATEME, a specialist in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable TV, DTH, IPTV and OTT, has announced that TCCL (Thamizhaga Cable TV Communication Pvt Ltd ), one of the largest cable distribution companies in India, with a strong emphasis on quality of service and content, has chosen to implement ATEME’s TITAN Live solution for its cable TV platform.

