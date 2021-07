NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 16.45 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the online tutoring services market in the US to register a CAGR of over 12%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.