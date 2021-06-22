Cancel
Harrison, AR

DAVEY'S AUTO BODY & SALES 3714 Hwy 65 N Harrison, AR 870-743-1172 Notice of Abandoned Vehicle On 5/17/2021 Davey's Auto …

 17 days ago

DAVEY'S AUTO BODY & SALES 3714 Hwy 65 N Harrison, AR 870-743-1172 Notice of Abandoned Vehicle On 5/17/2021 Davey's Auto Body & Sales came into possession of the following described vehicle: YEAR: 2000 MAKE: Oldsmobile MODEL: Alero Vin # 1G3NL52T7YC409690 If not claimed within 45 days will be dismantled, destroyed or sold to the highest bidder. 1st. Pub. 6/23/2021, 1t.

