Owen County, IN

Indiana sheriff's deputy saves the (wedding) day for bride-to-be

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWEN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana sheriff's deputy saved a bride-to-be's wedding day from being washed out Saturday. Owen County Councilman Anton Karl Neff wrote on Facebook Monday that he was with Owen County Sheriff's Department Deputy Stephen Dewitt Saturday, trying to navigate roads that had been impacted by flooding overnight. The men were driving on Fish Creek Road near SR 46, but twice encountered impassable roads due to high water.

