From Poverty To Stanford, Memoir Tells A Physicist's Remarkable Tale

The stars can save you: If you can really see them in all their beauty and mystery, they can lift you up and give you solace in even the worst times. That's the potent lesson from A Quantum Life: My Unlikely Journey from the Street to the Stars, the new memoir from astrophysicist Hakeem Oluseyi and writer Joshua Horwitz. Tracking Oluseyi's journey from the streets of Los Angles, Houston and New Orleans to graduate study in physics at Stanford University, A Quantum Life is not only a story about resilience but also about the power of science as a transcendent force for personal transformation.