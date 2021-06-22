Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanford, CA

From Poverty To Stanford, Memoir Tells A Physicist's Remarkable Tale

capradio.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stars can save you: If you can really see them in all their beauty and mystery, they can lift you up and give you solace in even the worst times. That's the potent lesson from A Quantum Life: My Unlikely Journey from the Street to the Stars, the new memoir from astrophysicist Hakeem Oluseyi and writer Joshua Horwitz. Tracking Oluseyi's journey from the streets of Los Angles, Houston and New Orleans to graduate study in physics at Stanford University, A Quantum Life is not only a story about resilience but also about the power of science as a transcendent force for personal transformation.

www.capradio.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Stanford, CA
Entertainment
City
Stanford, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Frank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Quantum Physics#Extreme Poverty#A Quantum Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Science
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

National Spelling Bee: Zaila Avant-garde is first African American winner

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn't show much stress. Now she has become the first African American winner in the 96-year history of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 14-year-old basketball prodigy from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy