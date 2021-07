Full disclosure: I have a fear of the dentist. While I'll admit that it's a tad bit unreasonable - it's totally real. My aversion to the complicated chairs and the tiny aprons they put on you stem from a traumatic experience I had as a child at the hands of an Army dentist. As an adult, I know that there are much better dentists out there that have way more training than the U.S. Army's Corporal Punishment received at boot camp (presumably from a book called "Terrible Dentistry for Dummies"). Unfortunately, there are also those who have far less training.