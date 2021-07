The Ben Simmons trade rumors are swirling, even though the 2020-21 season hasn’t ended yet. Simmons was great on the defensive end of the floor this season, but he was exposed for being one-dimensional, in terms of scoring ability. Opposing teams figured out that if they take away his penetration, he was virtually invisible on the box score. Just look at his final — and most important — game this season, when he scored only five points in Game 7 of the team’s second-round series against the Hawks.