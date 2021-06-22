Central Dispatch Exploring Helping Smaller Operation

A new agreement would allow Livingston County Central Dispatch to assist a smaller, related operation and, in turn, explore a new revenue stream. 9-1-1 Central Dispatch Director Chad Chewning was before the County Board’s Public Safety and Infrastructure and Development Committee, Monday afternoon. He said Livingston County Central Dispatch has been approached by Rockford Ambulance Service in Kent County to consider providing part-time dispatch services between 9pm and 6am, daily. Chewning told Commissioners that this is a pilot program that they have evaluated over the past few months and believe they can support. Livingston County is just providing the personnel. Chewning said it won’t take anything away from local residents.