UPDATE: BTIG Starts Berkeley Lights (BLI) at Buy

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GGGVU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "GGGVU" beginning July 1, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of one share of Class A common stock upon the consummation of the Company's initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and rights are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq under the symbols "GGGV" and "GGGVR," respectively.