UPDATE: BTIG Starts Berkeley Lights (BLI) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal initiates coverage on BioHiTech Global, Inc (NASDAQ: BHTG) with a Buy rating and a price target of $4.00. The analyst commented, "New York-based BioHiTech Global Inc. is a waste disposal technologies and solutions provider, offering environment-friendly on-site aerobic food biodigesters that leverage data, analytics, and software to dispose of food waste safely and cost-effectively. We believe the company’s waste digesters can lower disposal costs to as little as $40/ton compared to $120/ton for traditional disposal methods by allowing customers to convert food waste into a liquid that is safe to discharge to an ordinary drain, eliminating the transportation and logistics costs associated with food waste disposal."