Sanderson Farms (SAFM) option implied volatility near low end of range

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) 30-day option implied volatility is at 27; compared to its 52-week range of 26 to 58 amid WSJ says exploring sale. Call put ratio 1.4 calls to 1 put.

