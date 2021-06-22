8 reasons data science projects fail
Data science rarely fails to draw interest from IT and business leaders alike these days. But it does fail. In fact, data science initiatives, which leverage scientific methods, processes, algorithms, and technology systems to extract a range of insights from structured and unstructured data, can fail in any number of ways, leading to wasted time, money, and other resources. Flawed projects can result in more damage for an enterprise than benefits, by leading decision-makers astray.www.cio.com