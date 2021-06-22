Cancel
Hungarian/Slovak Family Drama Wild Roots Acquires Worldwide Distributor

By Denes Varga
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUDAPEST: The Berlin-based sales company M-Appeal has acquired the distribution rights to the Hungarian/Slovak coproduction Wild Roots / Külön Falka. Hajni Kis’ debut feature will have a market screening at Pre-Cannes Screenings 2021. Wild Roots is partially based on the director's personal experiences and it's a heartwarming family drama about...

