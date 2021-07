Friends of the Dunes will kick off the monthlong “Dispersed Sand Sculpture Festival” on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a live, in-person sand sculpting demonstration and celebration of creativity on the coast. This event will take place on the beach just to the west of the Humboldt Coastal Nature Center and will launch an entire month during which teams of sand-sculpting superstars compete in the 26th annual Sand Sculpture Festival as a dispersed event, up and down the Humboldt County coast.