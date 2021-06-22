Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

The Importance of AMP In the Era Of Fast Internet

By Ankit Oberoi
Entrepreneur
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. It was an evening during the summers of 2003, a warm humid day with the monsoons around in Delhi. Standing on my balcony, I was yelling at the top of my lungs trying to communicate with the cable guy on the terrace installing my first broadband connection. I was all of 14 and the installation guy had no idea when I told him that his router was not forwarding my ICMP requests. Jargons aside, that was the first time I did not have to wait 5-10 minutes for a decent webpage to load on my browser and boy, was I happy! No more quarrels at home for keeping the phone line busy for hours while using dial-up connection. Even then the best my broadband could do was 256kbps, we’ve come a long way from there but internet speeds, especially in third-world countries, have perpetually been a sad state of affairs. Thankfully, this is changing now thanks to technological advancements, both online and offline.

www.entrepreneur.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Internet#Internet Access#Video Advertising#Internet Speed#Entrepreneur Media#Icmp#Accelerated Mobile Pages#Mozilla#Amp Project#Html
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
News Break
Google
Related
InternetNews Slashdot

Google No Longer Requires AMP, But the Replacement Might Be Worse

Google stopped prioritizing Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) format in its Top News carousel last month. This means website owners no longer need to publish an extra set of pages written in the AMP format. Instead sites need to meet what Google calls "Core Web Vitals." This sounds like great news. As a long-time critic of Google AMP, I wish I could say that Google AMP is over and done with, but I'm not convinced. As I wrote years ago when it launched, Google's AMP is bad -- bad in a potentially web-destroying way. It's bad for how the web is built, it's bad for publishers of credible online content, and it's bad for consumers of that content. Google AMP is only good for one party: Google. Unfortunately, the same can be said of Core Web Vitals.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Google requires app developers to use 2FA — boosting Android security

Google is introducing two new measures to improve security on the Play Store, requiring Android app developers to use two-factor authentication (2FA) and additional identification requirements. Starting later this year, Android app developers will need to declare their account type, provide further information including their name and physical address, and...
InternetEntrepreneur

How to Build a Profitable Online Personality in 2021

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Nowadays, most everything is about the platform you can build online. There are numerous reasons for this. For one, if you’re launching a new product, having a robust following is essentially a way of already having customers who are loyal to you right from the get-go, which can cut your advertising efforts in half.
Princeton, NJStamford Advocate

New open platform for virtual consultations taps on the "zoom" economy trend

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Extech-Ideas announces the release of a first-of-a-kind marketplace for virtual consultations on the getFUNDA platform. The last few decades have completely revolutionized the way we obtain information - everything we want to know, no matter how big or small, we find online. Somewhere along the way, we have forgotten that it is us humans who put that information on the internet in the first place.
Small Businessmakeuseof.com

The 7 Best Alternatives to Shopify

If you're looking to start an e-commerce business or side hustle, you need a website. A website grants credibility and helps you reach a wider audience. To create your website, you need a platform to help you through the process. Most people turn to Shopify, but that's hardly your only...
Cell Phonesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Forget Microsoft Windows 11, download Android apps meant for smartphones on your computer now via BlueStacks

Jul. 9—Microsoft Windows 11 has shocked the world by announcing it would allow users to do something that was unthinkable — until now. Windows 11 will allow the download and use of Android apps on computers. Notably, Android apps are meant only for smartphones and cannot be downloaded on laptops or personal computers unless a huge number of changes are made to these apps to successfully migrate them to large devices. However, why should users wait till Windows 11 is officially rolled out sometime during the fall when users can actually run these apps on their computers now, courtesy a company set up by an Indian (Rosen Sharma, founder and CEO) called BlueStacks? BlueStacks is an emulator that runs Android apps on Windows computers and Apple macOS too. Also, BlueStacks is free.
Cell PhonesEntrepreneur

10 Awesome Zoom Alternatives

Founded in 2013, Zoom became synonymous with video conferencing, and in response to COVID-19, it became the top app of 2020 in the App Store. Zoom obviously saw a massive increase in subscribers and revenue — and we like it. But there are a few Zoom alternatives, too. “Zoom doesn’t...
Cell PhonesSonic State

Stereo Amp For Making Music Anywhere

BOSS announces the battery-powered CUBE Street II 28/06/21. BOSS has announced CUBE Street II, which they describe as a battery-powered stereo amplifier for mobile music performers and anyone who needs high-quality sound on the go. Here's the details in their own words... Evolved from the best-selling Roland CUBE Street--and newly...
Electronicshifiplus.com

EarMen TR-Amp portable DAC/headphone amplifier

You wouldn’t have thought the word ‘portable’ could be contentious, would you? And I suppose it isn’t, not in absolute terms. After all, if a piece of electronic equipment (just as a ‘for instance’) is battery-powered, and can be easily lifted and moved from point ‘A’ to point ‘B’, then by definition it’s ‘portable’.
SoftwareEntrepreneur

Add Greater Usability to Your Websites by Learning the JavaScript DOM

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. The gaming industry is booming. It's projected to reach $196 billion in revenue...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Nokia offers cloud-based eSIM and iSIM management for IoT

Nokia has launched a new platform to help mobile operators and enterprises manage embedded SIMs (eSIM) and integrated SIMs (iSIM) used to connect IoT devices to the network. Whereas traditionally mobile devices have used physical SIM cards to authenticate a user’s identity and subscription when connected to a cellular network, eSIMs and iSIMs are software-based. This means they can be remotely managed and can manage multiple subscriptions simultaneously.
Technologythefabricator.com

ESAB adds 600-, 800-amp options for iSeries automated plasma systems

ESAB Welding & Cutting Products has launched enhanced versions of its 200-, 300-, and 400-amp versions iSeries high-precision plasma power sources to double cutting output to 400, 600, or 800 amps, respectively. The new capability requires using matching consumables, a connection kit with cabling, and associated software for the controller. Users of the 200-, 300-, and 400-amp systems now can operate two systems of the same output independently or together. Target applications include fabricators and steel service centers that use two torches on the same gantry and those cutting sections of stainless steel and aluminum material up to 6.25 in. Users of 600- and 800-amp systems primarily want faster cutting speeds on nonferrous material from 2 to 4 in. As an example, the 600-amp system cuts 3-in. stainless steel at 13 IPM using H35.  
TechnologyTroy Record

SportsGrid Taps Wildmoka to Optimize STS Video Content Production and Distribution

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- SportsGrid, the nation's first and only 24-hour streaming video network, has selected Wildmoka's Digital Media Factory to optimize SportsGrid's STS video content production and distribution network. Wildmoka's proprietary artificial intelligence technology platform streamlines the ingestion, creation, and editing workflow to distribute the content rapidly and efficiently across the STS digital publisher network. STS provides digital publishers with an easy to integrate comprehensive sports gaming content solution. The STS cloud based hosted solution curates sports betting sections featuring coverage of professional football, basketball, baseball, college sports, golf, tennis, soccer, and more. STS syndicates to publishers a minimum of 300 video assets per week and delivers over 600 written articles every month across its publisher network.
Marketscoinspeaker.com

What Is Synereo (AMP) Protocol?

Synereo is a promising protocol that offers complete authority and compensation to the contributors of the online content world, benefitting all the participants. Here, we explain how it does so. Synereo (AMP) is an open-source, decentralized social network based on an “attention economy”. Synereo rewards popular content with a cryptocurrency....
Technologylaptopmag.com

5 reasons why you need a VPN — cheap flights, fast internet and more

The internet is a hostile place. Given the rise in annoying spam emails hiding malicious malware and hackers exploiting unsuspecting user’s private information, it makes sense that 74% of Americans are more alarmed than ever about their privacy while navigating the web, according to a global survey. A surefire way...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Zimperium acquires whiteCryption to enable app protection for mobile and IoT

Zimperium has broadened its portfolio of mobile application protection solutions by acquiring whiteCryption. Zimperium acquired whiteCryption from an investment group led by Intertrust, the pioneer in trusted computing and digital rights management (DRM) technology. Zimperium will continue to support current whiteCryption customers and will integrate whiteCryption’s solutions into Zimperium’s Mobile...
TechnologyPocket-lint.com

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus is here to amp up gaming performance

(Pocket-lint) - At this year's Mobile World Congress, Qualcomm took its usual timetabled opportunity to reveal its next-gen platform: the Snapdragon 888 Plus. So what can you expect from this mid-season bump to the top-tier processor in 2021? Qualcomm is saying there's over a 20 per cent improvement over the standard Snapdragon 888 - thanks to its sixth-generation AI Engine.
Economywestplainsdailyquill.net

Amp Human And Momentous Announce Merger

a human performance company and creators of PR Lotion today announced a merger with , a performance nutrition company dedicated to creating …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
Industrynewhope.com

Monitor: Shifts in supplement demand illustrate why market data is so important in coming post-COVID era

Natural Products Industry Health Monitor, July 1, 2021. As the world emerges, haltingly and unevenly, from lockdown, new challenges emerge. In this feature, New Hope Network provides an ongoing update on those challenges and the opportunities they hold. Look for the Industry Health Monitor every other Friday to learn the major news that is affecting the natural products market immediately and the less obvious insights that could dictate where the market may struggle or thrive in the months to come.

Comments / 0

Community Policy