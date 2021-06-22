The Importance of AMP In the Era Of Fast Internet

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. It was an evening during the summers of 2003, a warm humid day with the monsoons around in Delhi. Standing on my balcony, I was yelling at the top of my lungs trying to communicate with the cable guy on the terrace installing my first broadband connection. I was all of 14 and the installation guy had no idea when I told him that his router was not forwarding my ICMP requests. Jargons aside, that was the first time I did not have to wait 5-10 minutes for a decent webpage to load on my browser and boy, was I happy! No more quarrels at home for keeping the phone line busy for hours while using dial-up connection. Even then the best my broadband could do was 256kbps, we’ve come a long way from there but internet speeds, especially in third-world countries, have perpetually been a sad state of affairs. Thankfully, this is changing now thanks to technological advancements, both online and offline.