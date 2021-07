Available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Middle East (except Israel), the Cadillac Escalade EXT was discontinued in 2013 as sales of the luxury truck were far from being great. In fact, during its final year on the market, it was among the 10 worst-selling vehicles in the US with just 1,972 units sold over 12 months. While it was obviously not a business success for Cadillac - at least in the last three-four years - it somehow developed a cult following among auto enthusiasts.