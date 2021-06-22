3 reasons your company should be telling its recycling story

As technology evolves, the demand for advanced skills will only increase--unless businesses find ways to catch up. TechRepublic contributor Esther Shein writes in "Up to 12.5 million Americans could struggle to find work in 2030 due to a growing skills gap" that according to a joint report, "The Future of Jobs in the Era of AI," released by Faethm and Boston Consulting Group, "there is a strong need to redeploy, upskill or reskill people: In the U.S., for every six jobs that are being automated or augmented by new technologies, one additional job will be needed to develop, implement and run those new technologies."