3 reasons your company should be telling its recycling story
This article originally was published in BSR Insight. If you’ve read our Good Company report, you already know that around 42 percent of Americans want to be seen as someone who buys eco-friendly products, and 26 percent can name a brand — unaided — that they’ve purchased or not purchased because of the environmental or social record of the manufacturer. You also know that how well you’re taking care of your people is what affects Americans’ favorability towards your brand the most.www.greenbiz.com