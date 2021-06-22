Pierre Post 8 Hosts Excelsior in Single Game

After five games in three days for Pierre, the Eights will host Excelsior, Minnesota for a single game on Tuesday with first pitch at 5:00. The Eights went 3-2 on the weekend and are 13-8 for the regular season with a busy week in front of them but only one day of South Dakota games. The Eights will face Huron on Wednesday before heading up to Minot, North Dakota over the weekend for another four games. The single game will help keep pitching available over this upcoming weekend.