Scherzer expected to start for the Nationals against Phillies

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

Washington Nationals (33-36, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (34-35, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (5-4, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-3, 2.15 ERA, .92 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Washington will square off on Tuesday.

The Phillies are 17-17 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .308, led by J.T. Realmuto with a mark of .386.

The Nationals are 12-14 in division games. The Washington offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the MLB. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .313.

The Phillies won the last meeting 12-6. Sam Coonrod notched his first victory and Realmuto went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Kyle Finnegan registered his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 15 home runs and is batting .238.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Nationals with 18 home runs and has 42 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Nationals: 8-2, .277 batting average, 1.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Jean Segura: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), Andrew Knapp: (concussion).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Max Scherzer: (groin), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

MLBNBC Sports

Phillies moves: Segura active, Herrera sits after mistake on bases

The Phillies have activated second baseman Jean Segura from the injured list and sent pitcher Spencer Howard to Triple A. Segura was in the Phillies' lineup Tuesday night, batting second, against Miami. He had been out since June 16 with a groin injury. He will give the Phillies' offense a boost. He's hitting .332 with an .845 OPS, 12 doubles, three homers and 20 RBIs.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Wire Taps: Max Scherzer loses his [blank] after Joe Girardi calls umps to check Max; Nationals beat Phillies + more...

“I mean the two checks were I guess normal,” Max Scherzer said last night, after his first start under MLB’s new foreign substance protocols, “umpires — this is new for everybody, but today they’re checking your hat, they’re checking your glove, you’re ready for them to check your hands, I wasn’t — just using rosin tonight, so I wasn’t doing anything, that’s all fine.”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies: 3 players to trade before the deadline

The 2021 season has been the same as each of the previous four years for the Philadelphia Phillies. They entered the season with high expectations, aiming for a playoff berth once again. But once again, they have failed to live up to those lofty goals. Even though they have yet...
MLBnumberfire.com

Phillies' Brad Miller hitting seventh Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Brad Miller is back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals. Miller was held out of the previous lineup because the Phillies were facing a left-hander. He will replace Luke Williams on second base and hit seventh in Tuesday's matchup.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Max Scherzer on six inning, 100-pitch start vs Dodgers in 10-5 loss in Nationals Park

Max Scherzer lamented after his 12th and final start of 2020's 60-game COVID campaign that he felt like he was just hitting his stride as things came to an end for the Washington Nationals. It just stinks that the year is over," he said a little while after his last outing. And his goal in the offseason, he said, was to find ways to come back and pitch more efficiently, "from the get-go, and not have to try to wait till my 12th start before I finally feel good.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies prospect watch: Blueclaws outfielder Hunter Markwardt

Hunter Markwardt is an under-the-radar prospect for the Phillies. Aside from Bryce Harper, the future of the Philadelphia Phillies outfield is uncertain. Andrew McCutchen isn’t a long-term answer and could be nearing the end of his time in a Phillies uniform; he’s in the final year of a three-year deal, though the Phillies could pick up his 2022 option. Odubel Herrera will be 30 years old next season and has his hot and cold streaks.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Monday 7/5/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Three Nats Make All-Star Team; Max Scherzer Snubbed

Max Scherzer was snubbed from the NL All-Star team. Plain and simple. Yesterday the rest of the All-Star rosters were announced, with the Washington Nationals having three players named to the team. Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto, and Trea Turner are the Nationals representatives, all making their first appearance. This is...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Wheeler, Phillies to face Mills, Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies (41-42, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (42-44, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.05 ERA, .93 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) Cubs: Alec Mills (3-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +127, Phillies -146; over/under is even. BOTTOM...
MLBNBC Sports

Phillies add former All-Star closer to their bullpen for Mets series

The Phillies have made some significant roster moves, particularly in the bullpen, ahead of this weekend’s important four-game series against the Mets in New York. Two of the relievers who contributed to the Phillies’ blowing three leads in Wednesday’s 13-12 loss to Washington are out: Sam Coonrod has been placed on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and David Hale has been designated for assignment.
MLBThe Good Phight

Gamethread 7/6: Phillies at Cubs

The Phillies and their suddenly explosive offense head back to Wrigley Field tonight to take on the Cubs. Chicago has struggled of late, having lost ten straight games, using a position player in three of those games to pitch. Their manager was ejected last night in a possible effort to fire his team, a gambit that backfired as they didn’t do much after that.

