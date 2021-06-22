Cancel
Heaney expected to start as Los Angeles hosts San Francisco

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

San Francisco Giants (46-26, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-36, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (7-2, 3.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Angels: Andrew Heaney (4-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -129, Giants +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Angels are 21-17 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has hit 97 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads the club with 23, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

The Giants have gone 22-16 away from home. San Francisco has hit a league-leading 107 home runs this season. Brandon Crawford leads them with 16, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Angels won the last meeting 8-1. Andrew Heaney earned his third victory and Anthony Rendon went 3-for-5 with a double and five RBIs for Los Angeles. Alex Wood took his third loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 40 extra base hits and is batting .268.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 30 extra base hits and is batting .237.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .302 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Giants: 7-3, .292 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

