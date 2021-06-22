Cancel
Skubal expected to start for the Tigers against the Cardinals

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

St. Louis Cardinals (36-36, third in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (30-42, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-2, 4.59 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (4-7, 4.36 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +101, Cardinals -117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and St. Louis will play on Tuesday.

The Tigers are 15-19 on their home turf. Detroit has slugged .377 this season. Eric Haase leads the team with a mark of .519.

The Cardinals have gone 17-21 away from home. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .294, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the lineup with a mark of .348.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 13 home runs and is slugging .467.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 35 extra base hits and is batting .271.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .233 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .197 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (pectoral), Alex Lange: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Derek Hill: (shoulder), Niko Goodrum: (finger).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

