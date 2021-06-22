Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Toronto visits Miami, aims to build on Ryu’s strong outing

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays (35-35, fourth in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (31-40, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (2-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 87 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -114, Blue Jays -103; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Hyun-Jin Ryu. Ryu threw seven innings, surrendering one run on three hits with four strikeouts against Baltimore.

The Marlins are 16-14 in home games in 2020. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .299 this season, led by Jazz Chisholm Jr. with a mark of .332.

The Blue Jays have gone 22-19 away from home. Toronto has slugged .447, good for second in the MLB. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a .671 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-5. Anthony Castro earned his first victory and Randal Grichuk went 2-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Toronto. Yimi Garcia took his fourth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 24 extra base hits and is batting .269.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .671.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .239 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .289 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Garrett Cooper: (back), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Steven Matz: (covid-19), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), Rafael Dolis: (hand), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), George Springer: (quad), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

499K+
Followers
268K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Jansen
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Kirby Yates
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Tommy Milone
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Rafael Dolis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The Blue Jays#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBTimes Union

Toronto-Miami Runs

Blue jays first. Marcus Semien grounds out to shallow infield to Jesus Aguilar. Bo Bichette singles. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walks. Bo Bichette to second. Teoscar Hernandez doubles to deep right field. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to third. Bo Bichette scores. George Springer grounds out to shallow infield, Jesus Aguilar to Trevor Rogers. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores. Randal Grichuk grounds out to shallow infield, Jesus Aguilar to Trevor Rogers.
MLBThe State

Yankees face Royals, aim to build on Cole’s strong performance

Kansas City Royals (33-38, third in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (38-34, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (4-3, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: Michael King (0-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup after a strong showing by...
MLBMiami Herald

San Francisco faces Oakland, looks to build on Gausman’s strong outing

Oakland Athletics (46-31, second in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (48-26, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (6-3, 3.01 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -100, Athletics -116; over/under is 8...
MLBYardbarker

Seventh Inning Struggles Spoil Ryu's Dominance

Hyun Jin Ryu drove toward home plate and released a spinning changeup toward the corner of the zone. Reese McGuire flicked his glove to frame the pitch, but umpire Joe West was already firing a hand pistol to the side, signaling for strike two. It was a seemingly meaningless pitch...
Arlington, TXFOX Sports

Rangers host Royals, look to build on Gibson's strong performance

LINE: Rangers -106, Royals -110; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Kyle Gibson. Gibson pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with 10 strikeouts against Kansas City. The Rangers are 19-21 in home games in 2020. Texas has...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Walker and Peterson Have Strong Outings in Doubleheader Against Phillies

Taijuan Walker and David Peterson took the mound for the Mets on Friday as they kicked off their four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies with a doubleheader at Citi Field. Walker is having the best season of his career, but has not had much success against the Phillies in 2021....
MLBKGO

Dodgers face Giants, look to build on Kershaw's strong performance

LINE: Dodgers -189, Giants +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw threw eight innings, giving up one run on four hits with 13 strikeouts against Chicago. The Dodgers are 20-11 against NL West teams. Los...
MLBPosted by
9&10 News

Tigers visit the Indians following Skubal’s strong showing

Detroit Tigers (34-44, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (41-33, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (0-2, 10.32 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -139, Tigers +121; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Ryu expected to start for Toronto against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (42-39, third in the AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (41-37, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (5-3, 3.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (7-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -206, Mariners +174;...
MLBMLB

Cimber, Dickerson to Toronto in Miami swap

The Blue Jays got an early jump on the Trade Deadline on Tuesday, completing a deal to acquire reliever Adam Cimber, outfielder Corey Dickerson and cash from the Marlins in exchange for veteran infielder Joe Panik and Minor League right-hander Andrew McInvale. The injured Dickerson (bruised left foot) heads to...
Oakland, CAmymotherlode.com

Rangers visit the Athletics following Foltynewicz’s strong showing

Texas Rangers (31-48, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (47-34, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (2-3, 3.33 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (8-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -204, Rangers +175; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBYardbarker

Ryu's June Struggles Carry Into July

Teoscar Hernández cut off the liner right field, firing into the infield soon enough to stop J.P. Crawford at third. It prevented a run with no outs in the first, but only delayed the damage. In the next at bat, Kyle Seager plated Crawford with an infield single, and Ty...
MLBwtaq.com

Brewers trade for Toronto first baseman

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis. The announcement was made by President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. Tellez, 26, has played his entire Major League career with Toronto (2018-21), batting .241 with...
MLBFOX Sports

Blue Jays to face Orioles on the road

Toronto Blue Jays (43-39, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (27-57, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (7-3, 4.60 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Orioles: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Toronto will face off on Tuesday. The Orioles are 12-26 on their home...
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays acquire RHP Trevor Richards for Rowdy Tellez

The Toronto Blue Jays are continuing to get their trade deadline work done early this year. After adding Adam Cimber and Jacob Barnes to help shore up their bullpen woes, Toronto has reportedly struck another deal with the Milwaukee Brewers to acquire Trevor Richards in exchange for Rowdy Tellez, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Hyun Jin Ryu: Short outing in loss

Ryu (7-5) was charged with the loss Thursday against the Mariners after allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out two across four innings. It just wasn't Ryu's day as the southpaw turned in his shortest start of the year while surrendering...
MLBnumberfire.com

Pedro Severino in Baltimore's Tuesday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Severino is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order against Blue Jays starter Steven Matz. Our models project Severino for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.7...

Comments / 0

Community Policy