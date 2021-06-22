Cancel
MLB

Morton scheduled to start for Braves at Mets

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

Atlanta Braves (34-37, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (37-30, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (6-3, 4.64 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-5, 2.35 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -107, Braves -109; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will face off on Tuesday.

The Mets are 15-12 against NL East teams. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .305, led by Pete Alonso with a mark of .330.

The Braves are 16-19 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has hit 101 home runs this season, fourth in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 20, averaging one every 12 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 1-0. Ian Anderson earned his fifth victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Miguel Castro registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 11 home runs and is batting .250.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 70 hits and is batting .290.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .188 batting average, 2.85 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.73 ERA

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jeurys Familia: (hip), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Jonathan Villar: (undisclosed), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: Spencer Strider impresses in first AA start

If you haven’t been paying attention, Spencer Strider is a prospect name to become very familiar with. Last year’s fourth-round selection out of Clemson made his professional debut with the August Green Jackets — the Braves A-affiliate — but he quickly earned a promotion after laughably dominating opponents. Strider struck out a ridiculous 32 batters in just 15.1 innings, allowing one earned run (0.59 ERA) in A-ball.
MLBWDEF

Injury Riddled Mets Beat the Braves 7-3

NEW YORK (AP) – Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York’s stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3. Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching for a New York staff ravaged by recent injuries, and the Mets bounced back from consecutive shutouts to split the four-game series. Jeff McNeil had three hits, including an RBI single in the second inning. Lindor followed with his ninth homer of the season off losing pitcher Kyle Wright to make it 5-0. Edwin Díaz got five outs for his 16th save in 17 tries. Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna was scratched from the lineup Wednesday after experiencing stiffness in his lower back.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Jesse Chavez will start for the Braves tonight against the Reds

In a bit of puzzling news, it appears that journeyman Jesse Chavez will start for the Braves tonight. With Max Fried, Tucker Davidson, and others not available for this game, the Braves are going to throw a guy middle school coaches liked to call “Johnny Allstaffer.” The 37-year-old Chavez has played for 11 teams in his MLB career, including a stint with the Braves back in 2010. Chavez has a career ERA of 4.52 over 933 career innings and 72 career starts, fairly respectable. Chavez has been good for Gwinnett in 2021, only allowing five earned runs over 20 innings and saving two games. He has only walked eight batters and has struck out 21. Chavez features a sinker, cutter, slider and sometimes mixes in a changeup and four-seam fastball.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets 7, Braves 3

“Games like this make it easy to believe that the Braves are just a winning streak away from being right back where they want to be. Now, they just have to figure out how to win more than four games in a row…”. Games like tonight make it easy to...
MLBThe Decatur Daily

Lindor homers and Mets beat Braves

NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York's stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night. Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching for...
MLBWJHG-TV

Blountstown alum starting well with the Braves in A ball

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s been a relatively good start in pro ball for one of Blountstown’s favorite baseball sons, and now Atlanta Braves minor leaguer Bryson Horne. Bryson’s in his first season inside the Braves organization, after signing a free agent contract with the Braves last June. That was...
MLBchatsports.com

Braves vs Mets game thread

The Atlanta Braves will wrap up a four-game set against the New York Mets Wednesday night at Citi Field. Kyle Wright will make his second start of the season in place of Max Fried, who was placed on the injured list Tuesday. The Mets will go with rookie right-hander Tylor Megill who will be making his major league debut.
MLBtribuneledgernews.com

Mets complete split of four games with Braves

Francisco Lindor's two-run homer highlighted a three-run second inning, and the New York Mets won 7-3 to split a four-game home set with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. Lindor also added a late RBI single, Jeff McNeil recorded three hits with an RBI and Michael Conforto -- back from more than a month down with a hamstring injury -- had two hits and scored twice for the Mets, who posted 13 hits and broke out after being blanked by Atlanta in each of the previous two contests.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Mets earn split with visiting Braves

EditorsNote: 7th graf, change disabled list to injured list; 9th graf, add Jr. to Acuna’s name. Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer highlighted a three-run second inning, and the New York Mets won 7-3 to split a four-game home set with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night in Queens, N.Y. Lindor also...
MLBchatsports.com

Braves will begin pivotal week with series against Mets

It is hard to really label a particular game or a particular week’s worth of games as essential during a baseball season given the number of games that are played, but if you need to point to one week that the Braves REALLY need to put together a good showing to have a chance...this is it right here and it starts with a series against the NL East-leading Mets.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

If the Braves are going to get back into the race, it starts tonight

As bad as things seem for the Braves, they sit just 4.5 games back with a golden opportunity to close some ground before the All-Star break. That begins tonight with the New York Mets — the team they’re chasing for first place in the NL East. Unfortunately, the Braves have...
MLBTimes Herald-Record

NY Mets pick up Jacob deGrom after rare slow start, but fall to Braves in walk-off fashion

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, the Mets lost to the Braves by 18 runs. On Thursday, the Mets lost by only a run. The second probably stings more, given how it occurred. The Braves beat the Mets, 4-3, on Freddie Freeman's walk-off infield single to cap a flurry of wild and wacky events in the bottom of the ninth — an inning in which the ball never left the infield.
MLBMLB

Vote NOW: 3 Braves in running to start ASG

CINCINNATI -- Ronald Acuña Jr., Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies are finalists at their respective positions in this year’s All-Star balloting. Acuña has drawn more votes than any other National League player and both Albies and Freeman drew strong support from voters during the first phase of the balloting. The top three vote-getters at each position advanced to the second phase of voting. You can vote NOW up until Thursday at 2 p.m. ET. The All-Star starters will be announced on Thursday at 9 p.m. on ESPN. Pitchers and reserves will be revealed on July 4 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN. The All-Star Game is July 13 on FOX.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Braves Off To Scorching Start

No team has gotten off to a hotter start at the plate than the Bourne Braves, and that trend continued on Wednesday, June 23, in Falmouth. The Braves, who have averaged better than eight runs per game to start the season, had their biggest game of the year so far as they outslugged the Commodores in Falmouth, 13-8.

