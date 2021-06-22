Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Astros

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

Houston Astros (44-28, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-49, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (7-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-8, 5.95 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles +168, Astros -196; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Orioles are 12-24 in home games in 2020. Baltimore has slugged .396 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .544.

The Astros are 18-15 in road games. Houston leads the American League in hitting with a .276 batting average, Michael Brantley leads the club with an average of .350.

The Astros won the last meeting 10-2. Jake Odorizzi notched his second victory and Yordan Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Keegan Akin took his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 14 home runs and is slugging .483.

Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 16 home runs and is slugging .512.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .209 batting average, 6.86 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Astros: 9-1, .309 batting average, 2.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Cesar Valdez: (back), John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Kyle Tucker: (health protocols), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

499K+
Followers
268K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Bryan Abreu
Person
Austin Pruitt
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Michael Brantley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The American League#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Astros 3, Tigers 2: Bullpen folds late to lose game two

The Tigers held the Astros off the board until the sixth, when they broke through against Michael Fulmer to take game two and split the doubleheader with a 3-2 victory. Spot starter Wily Peralta went through the Astros 1-2-3 in the first with the help of a screaming liner right at Nomar Mazara in right field off the bat of Michael Brantley. In the bottom of the frame, Jonathan Schoop singled with out out, followed by Robbie Grossman drawing a walk to put runners at first and second. Miguel Cabrera got carved up on three Lance McCullers’ offerings, but Nomar Mazara drilled a single up the middle to score Schoop and give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
MLBFinger Lakes Times

Orioles rally late to beat Blue Jays, 6-5, in 10 innings, ending 20-game road losing streak

The visiting Orioles finally got something they hadn’t over much of the past two months: a break. Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk, a consistent thorn in the Orioles’ side, couldn’t corral a full-count foul ball hit with two outs in Friday night’s 10th inning. That gave Pat Valaika an extra life to draw a bases-loaded walk that scored the decisive run in a 6-5 victory in Buffalo, N.Y., that ended Baltimore’s 20-game road losing streak.
MLBTemple Daily Telegram

Tigers halt Astros' 11-game win streak with 3-1 victory

DETROIT — Zack Short’s first home run in the majors broke a fifth-inning tie and helped the Detroit Tigers snap the Houston Astros’ 11-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. The Astros could have broken their franchise-record 12-game winning streak with a sweep...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Valdez expected to start as Houston hosts Oakland

Oakland Athletics (49-37, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (52-33, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (9-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (5-1, 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -152, Athletics +133; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Oakland Athletics vs Houston Astros 7/6/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

An AL West Division matchup between the Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros will take place at the Minute Maid Park on Tuesday night. This will be the first in a three-game set between the rivals. The Astros lead the division at 52-33, trailed by the Athletics at 49-37, 3 ½ games behind.
MLBTimes Union

Oakland-Houston Runs

Athletics first. Ramon Laureano doubles to left field. Elvis Andrus singles to right field. Ramon Laureano to third. Matt Olson singles to left center field. Elvis Andrus to second. Ramon Laureano scores. Matt Chapman called out on strikes. Chad Pinder singles to shortstop. Matt Olson to third. Elvis Andrus scores. Jed Lowrie doubles to deep center field. Chad Pinder out at home. Matt Olson scores. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging.
MLBUSA Today

Altuve, Tucker homer to lead Astros over Athletics 4-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit the go-ahead home run for the Houston Astros in the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday night. But Houston wouldn't have been in position to take the lead if not for some stellar defense by Michael Brantley an inning earlier. Jose Altuve hit...
MLBSporting News

MLB All-Star roster snubs: 11 players who should have made the AL, NL teams in 2021

Every year, there are going to be long lists of players that many around the baseball community didn't get the recognition they deserved. Strikeout artists, feared sluggers, shutdown relievers that missed a spot on the MLB All-Star rosters all hear their praises sung particularly after they've missed the cut for the teams.
MLBSportsGrid

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Tuesday 7/6/21

It’s a Jacob deGrom night, so the top hurler is crystal clear, but who are the top alternatives if you want to pivot elsewhere? And we sure aren’t lacking in terms of stacks, with some of our favorite offenses in plus matchups tonight. Our daily helper is available every day...
MLBBirmingham Star

Athletics' Olson to be part of Home Run Derby field

Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson said Wednesday that he will be part of next Monday's Home Run Derby competition. "Excited to announce I'll be participating in the 2021 @mlb Home Run Derby!" Olson tweeted. The event will be held at Coors Field in Denver one day prior to the...
MLBSacramento Bee

Anderson scheduled to start for Atlanta against Pittsburgh

Atlanta Braves (41-43, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (31-53, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (5-4, 3.35 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Pirates: Chad Kuhl (2-5, 5.16 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +154, Braves -178; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Gerrit Cole’s Performance On Sunday

The slumping New York Yankees needed a big start out of ace Gerrit Cole at Fenway Park this afternoon. He did not deliver. Cole surrendered a home run to Red Sox leadoff hitter Kiké Hernández on the first pitch of the game and later gave up a three-run shot to third baseman Rafael Devers. After one inning, the Yankees found themselves down 4-0.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jarren Duran, Chad Green, Akil Baddoo

Don’t wait until the All-Star break to start fixing your fantasy baseball roster. This week could sway your title chances come September, and there are plenty of widely available reinforcements. Finding valuable free agents can feel like pulling teeth some weeks. That’s not the case in the closing days of...
MLBamericanpeoplenews.com

A’s slugger Matt Olson to compete in 2021 Home Run Derby

According to the MLB website, Olson will attempt to become the third player in franchise history to win the Derby. Mark McGwire achieved the feat in 1992, and Yoenis Cespedes went back-to-back in 2013 and 2014. Per ESPN stats, Olson is currently tied for ninth in the league with 20...
MLBYardbarker

Shohei Ohtani chosen as a pitcher and hitter for the All-Star Game

Major League Baseball history was made on Sunday, as Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan was chosen for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star game not only as the starting designated hitter in the American League, but as a pitcher as well. There is no doubt that Ohtani is having a sensational season from multiple different positions, but nobody would have expected this Japanese baseball sensation to do what he has done so far in 2021. Now this Los Angeles Angels megastar will become the first player ever to be chosen as a pitcher and as a designated hitter in the Midsummer Classic.
MLBdallassun.com

Juan Soto, Joey Gallo round out Home Run Derby lineup

This year's Home Run Derby field welcomed its final two sluggers Wednesday. Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto announced he will join the lineup for Monday's derby, and MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo would take part as well. Soto and Gallo cap off the eight-man...
MLBfantasypros.com

Statcast Review: Midseason Review (2021 Fantasy Baseball)

For this last Statcast Review before the All-Star break, we’re going to do things a bit differently. Instead of focusing on one or two metrics for batters and pitchers, we’re going to take a look at the expected statistics leaderboards for the first half of the season. Throughout this series,...
MLBdraysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays promote top prospect 2B/OF Vidal Brujan

The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted 2B/OF Vidal Brujan and LHP Ryan Sherriff from Triple-A Durham, designating one of them as their 27th man for Wednesday’s double-header against the baseball team from Cleveland. In a corresponding roster move, the Rays have placed Manuel Margot on the 10-day Injured List due to a left-hamstring strain that he suffered during the final inning of Monday’s walk-off victory against Cleveland.

Comments / 0

Community Policy