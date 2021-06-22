Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

DNV to undertake Dutch CO2 pipeline study

naturalgasworld.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe project would be one of the largest CCS initiatives in the Dutch North Sea. Norwegian risk management and quality assurance firm DNV said on June 22 it had been awarded a study contract from Neptune Energy for assessing the fracture and suitability of offshore pipelines f...

www.naturalgasworld.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Co2#North Sea#Dnv#Dutch#Ccs#Norwegian#Neptune Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Biogas cars outperform electric ones on emissions: NGVA

The EU needs to focus on emissions across the whole chain from well to wheel, rather than fixating on tailpipe emissions only, NGVA argues. Vehicles running on bio-methane produce less combined well-to-wheel and manufacturing-related emissions than electric ones, the Natural Gas Vehicle Association (NGVA) Europe said on July 8, calling for the EU to recognise the value of biogas in decarbonising road t...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Pure Hydrogen, BotsGas spud 2nd CBM well in Botswana

It is the second of a six-well appraisal drilling campaign at Serowe project. Australian explorer Pure Hydrogen on July 9 said its joint venture partner BotsGas has spudded the Serowe-3 coalbed methane well on the Serowe project in Botswana. It is the second well of a six-well appraisal drilling campaign.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Aussie FLNG developer secures major project status

The project has been recognised by the government as important for supporting economy growth and providing job opportunities. Australian Transborders Energy on July 8 said its floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) solution development has secured the major project status (MPS) renewal from the Australian government. MPS is the Australian government’s...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

OMV Petrom urges Romania to make gas reforms this year: interview

The Neptun Deep gas discovery can "fundamentally reshape the Romanian economy" if developed, OMV Petrom CEO Christina Verchere tells NGW. 2021 is a crucial year for the Romanian government to implement legislative changes that will make the 84bn-m3 offshore Neptun Deep gas discovery feasible to develop, Christina Verchere, CEO of the project's operator OMV Petrom, tells NGW in an interview. OMV Petrom and US partner ExxonMobil discovered Neptun Deep in 2012 but have repeatedly delayed taking a final investment decision (FID) on the discovery since then. The main reason for delays was a controversial offshore law that Romanian authorities introduced in 2018. Among other things, the law imposed additional taxes on producers and restricted where they could sell their g...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Carbon-neutral LNG needs greater transparency: IEA

Carbon or GHG-neutral LNG trade has grown in recent years, but still accounts for a minuscule share of overall LNG volumes bought and sold. LNG carbon offset mechanisms would benefit from greater transparency and a standardised system for monitoring, reporting and verifying the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of the cargoes, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest quarterly Gas Market Report ...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Russia to contribute 23% of global new-build gas processing capacity growth by 2025

Russia is expected to witness a new-build gas processing capacity of 13bn ft3/day by 2025. Russia is expected to drive new-build gas processing capacity growth in the global gas processing industry from planned and announced (new-build) projects between 2021 and 2025, contributing around 23% of global gas processing capacity growth by 2025, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Stage set for Gulf Coast carbon storage hub: study

A high concentration of industry and the suitability of offshore geological structures give the region a firm rationale for developing a carbon storage economy. The conditions are right for the Gulf Coast to become a hub for carbon storage, a study led by the University of Austin has concluded. The high concentration of industry in Texas and Louisiana, together with the unique geology found offshore in the G...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Eni, Sonatrach review hydrogen opportunities

In Algeria, both sides said they could draw from both renewables and oil to help produce hydrogen. Italian energy company Eni said July 7 it would work in Algeria alongside state-owned Sonatrach on a pilot project to produce green hydrogen. During a meeting in Algiers, both sides said they agreed...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

New Fortress Energy secures LNG through 2027

The US-based company said the volumes support operations across Latin America. US-based LNG company New Fortress Energy announced June 6 that it secured enough LNG to cover all of its expected needs for its Latin American terminals through 2027. New Fortress Energy (NFE) said that it purchased LNG volumes from...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Australia issues first grants under Beetaloo programme

The government said the three grants to Imperial Oil and Gas would provide up to A$21mn to support three new exploration wells in the company’s EP187 exploration zone. The Australian government on July 7 announced the first grants under the A$50mn ($37.5mn) Beetaloo cooperative drilling programme to help accelerate the development of gas projects in the Northern Territory.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Sasol to develop South African hydrogen economy

Sasol and IDC will work together on a non-exclusive basis in advocating for policy frameworks to enable a hydrogen economy at relevant forums. South African fuel and chemicals group Sasol has agreed a memorandum of cooperation with the national development finance firm Industrial Development Corp to develop a green hydrogen economy in South Africa.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

DNV finds hydrogen important for the energy transition

But few energy companies are drawing revenue from it yet, the Norwegian risk management firm revealed. Norwegian risk management and quality assurance firm DNV said July 1 that survey results showed most energy professionals saw hydrogen as an important part of the energy transition, but few are drawing revenue from it yet.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

ReconAfrica gets okay for Namibian seismic programme

The company has contracted Canada’s Polaris Natural Resources to provide acquisition services for its first 2D seismic programme. Canada’s Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) has received the environmental clearance from the Namibian government to shoot a 2D seismic survey in the country's Kavango East and West regions, it said on July 7.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Eni explores Egyptian hydrogen prospects

The announcement came one day after the Italian company made similar commitments in the Algerian energy sector. Italian oil and gas company Eni said July 8 it was examining the potential for hydrogen production in the Egyptian market, its second such announcement in as many days. Eni said it signed...
Energy Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

Dutch study finds commercial support for nuclear new build

Market participants - such as contractors, operators and suppliers - would invest in the construction of new nuclear generating capacity in the Netherlands provided the government contributes to the cost and there is public support, a report by consultancy firm KPMG indicates. In response to the study, demissionary Minister for Economic Affairs Dilan Yesilgöz-Zegerius has requested a study into the possibility of including nuclear power in the country's plans for meeting energy and climate goals.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Uniper unit to provide German logistics firm with bio-LNG

The project shows that heavy-duty road transport can already be nearly carbon neutral. German LNG infrastructure operator Liqvis, a unit of German group Uniper, has agreed to provide sustainably-produced bio-LNG at the site in Hamm, Germany, of one of its customers, logistics firm LIT. Under a project that ran between...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UAE, Japan to study blue ammonia potential

Adnoc has signed a joint study agreement on hydrogen with Inpex Corp, Jera and the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) on July 7 signed a joint study agreement (JSA) with Japan's Inpex Corp, Jera and the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (Jogmec) to explore the commercial potential of blue ammonia production in the UAE.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

BP starts gas flow from new Shah Deniz flank

The project will raise Shah Deniz 2's output to nearly 25bn m3/year [image credit: BP]. BP and its partners at the Shah Deniz 2 (SD2) gas field off the coast of Azerbaijan have started production at the deposit's East South deepwater flank, the UK major reported on July 6. The project w...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

UK decommissioning costs too high: regulator

The rate of decrease has begun to slow, putting the target at risk, the Oil & Gas Authority says. The Oil & Gas Authority’s (OGA) report on decommissioning costs show estimates falling from the original £59.7bn ($82bn) to £46bn. But reductions have begun to slow and the target of £39bn, which the OGA set in 2017, will be missed unless the pace picks up, it said July 7.

Comments / 0

Community Policy