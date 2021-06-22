DNV to undertake Dutch CO2 pipeline study

The Neptun Deep gas discovery can "fundamentally reshape the Romanian economy" if developed, OMV Petrom CEO Christina Verchere tells NGW. 2021 is a crucial year for the Romanian government to implement legislative changes that will make the 84bn-m3 offshore Neptun Deep gas discovery feasible to develop, Christina Verchere, CEO of the project's operator OMV Petrom, tells NGW in an interview. OMV Petrom and US partner ExxonMobil discovered Neptun Deep in 2012 but have repeatedly delayed taking a final investment decision (FID) on the discovery since then. The main reason for delays was a controversial offshore law that Romanian authorities introduced in 2018. Among other things, the law imposed additional taxes on producers and restricted where they could sell their g...