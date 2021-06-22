Cancel
Enagas eyes green hydrogen production in south Spain

naturalgasworld.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe proposed plant will have 237 MW of hydrogen-producing electrolyser capacity. Spanish gas transmission system operator Enagas unveiled a joint project on June 21 with Fisterra Energy and White Summit Capital to produce green hydrogen in the Bay of Algeciras in south Spain. The proposed plant will have 237 MW...

