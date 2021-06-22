Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

One ABQ Today: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Albuquerque, New Mexico
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Trash & Recycling Collection

Residential trash and recycling collection is on a regular schedule. Tuesday customers should leave their bins at the curb no later than 7 a.m.

Bus Status

Buses are running on a modified weekday schedule due to COVID-19. View routes & schedules.

Events

Learn about and discuss the exciting new Albuquerque Rail Trail tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. The public meeting at at the Rail Yards Blacksmith Shop will review preliminary concepts for a new multi-modal trail linking Downtown to the Rail Yards. If you have questions or require accommodations, please contact Emily Rogers at 505-265-2266 ext.103 or [email protected] or visit the Rail Trail Facebook page.

Upcoming Reminders

Did you know you have access to hundreds of quality, free images of everything Albuquerque? Create an account and begin downloading your Free ABQ Images!

