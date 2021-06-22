Four Reasons SaaS Analytics Is Exploding

Why do so many new data technologies continue to emerge? Ultimately, they’re to create better decision making. Which explains why so many startup analytics companies -- adept with how to use these new technologies – are being acquired by major non-technology brands to improve decision making. Join us for this session as we demystify the process of leveraging data for better decision making. You’ll get tips on how to assess the quality of decision making in your organization, understand why silos across data, analytics and people create obstacles, and how you can overcome challenges with recommended strategic steps.