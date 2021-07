Helen Pearl Valdez

The composer and teacher Louis Andriessen, who has died aged 82, was widely acknowledged as the most important creative force to emerge from the Netherlands in the second half of the 20th century. This was due to the originality and quality of such compositions as De Staat (1976), Hoketus (1977) and the opera Writing to Vermeer (1999), but also his engagement in political activities that helped bring about democratic changes in the organisation of Dutch culture. Andriessen was a noted teacher of composition and had a worldwide influence on younger composers.