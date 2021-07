Although it appears that everyone is tired of talking about COVID-19, I felt it very interesting to discover the long-term effects it was having on so many people. Gwen Ophus came into the Mountaineer and quickly visited me about some long-term effects she is still experiencing. She wondered if anyone in town is still struggling with the same issues she is or if they are struggling with different effects. She has joined an online support group and hopes that she’ll be healing quicker than later.