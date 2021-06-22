Cancel
UK pushes on with talks to join Pacific trade partnership

By PAN PYLAS
LONDON -- The U.K. launched negotiations Tuesday to join a trade partnership in and around the Pacific Ocean, as it explores new opportunities around the world following its departure from the European Union. The British government said negotiating teams will be working over the coming months to join the 11-country...

