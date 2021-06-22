Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

I-75 Business Spur detour in Sault Ste. Marie this week

Mining Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAULT STE. MARIE — A detour for the I-75 Business Spur near Sault Ste. Marie is planned due to utility work from Wednesday through Friday. Under a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation, crews will be performing water and sewer work, requiring the closure of I-75 BS (Portage Avenue) at Salmon Run Way. Eastbound traffic will be detoured on Johnston Street to Easterday Avenue to Ord Street, then back to I-75 BS. The route will be reversed for westbound traffic. The closure will go into effect Wednesday morning. The detour is expected to be lifted by Friday evening.

www.miningjournal.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Government
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Detour#Business Spur#Sault Ste#Sault Ste#Bs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy