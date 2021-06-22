I-75 Business Spur detour in Sault Ste. Marie this week

SAULT STE. MARIE — A detour for the I-75 Business Spur near Sault Ste. Marie is planned due to utility work from Wednesday through Friday. Under a permit from the Michigan Department of Transportation, crews will be performing water and sewer work, requiring the closure of I-75 BS (Portage Avenue) at Salmon Run Way. Eastbound traffic will be detoured on Johnston Street to Easterday Avenue to Ord Street, then back to I-75 BS. The route will be reversed for westbound traffic. The closure will go into effect Wednesday morning. The detour is expected to be lifted by Friday evening.