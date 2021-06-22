Cancel
EUR/USD ABC Pullback In Wave 4 After Bearish Freefall

By Elite CurrenSea
actionforex.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD is building a bullish pullback after a bearish freefall last week – as we expected. Is the downtrend already over or will there be another bearish price swing?. The EUR/USD bearish breakout and strong impulse is typical for a wave 3 (orange) pattern. The current pullback is probably a wave 4 (orange).

www.actionforex.com
#Eur#Pullback#Freefall#Usd#Eur Usd#Abc#Elliott Wave
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY risks extra pullbacks near term – UOB

USD/JPY does not rule out a move to the 110.00 area in the next weeks, commented FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘despite the relatively sharp decline, downward momentum has not improved by all that much but there is room for USD to edge lower to 110.30’. Our expectation did not materialize as USD recovered after touching 110.38 and subsequently traded sideways. The underlying tone still appears to be a tad soft and we continue to see chance for USD to edge lower but a clear break of 110.30 is unlikely (next support is at 110.05). Resistance is at 110.80 followed by 111.00.”
Businessactionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/USD, WTI Oil

EUR/USD consolidates ahead of ECB strategy report, US jobless claims. EUR/USD holds steady ahead of the European session consolidating around 1.18 after three straight sessions of heavy losses. The minutes from the Federal Reserve June policy meeting confirmed that the central bank is moving towards tapering its asset purchases, potentially...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Below 1.1807

Last Tuesday’s EUR/USD signals were not triggered, as there was no bullish price action at any of the identified support levels which were reached that day. Trades may only be entered before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD: Mid-Term Lows in Sight as Bearish Noise Grows

The EUR/USD fell to fresh lows yesterday as the 1.17800 ratio was challenged briefly. The EUR/USD has delivered very choppy results the past week: a high of nearly 1.18950 was seen on the 6th of June, only to be beaten back in a strong fashion. Yesterday’s high of 1.18350 approximately, also witnessed a strong surge downward until the day’s low was hit about two hours later.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Next on the downside comes in 1.1740 – UOB

Further decline in EUR/USD could see 1.17400 retested in the next weeks, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that EUR ‘could break the major support at 1.1800 but the next support at 1.1780 is likely out of reach for now’. Our view was not wrong even though EUR touched 1.1780 first before rebounding. While the decline is oversold, the risk is for further EUR weakness. However, the next major support at 1.1740 is unlikely to come into the picture for now (there is another support at 1.1760). On the upside, a breach of 1.1840 (minor resistance is at 1.1820) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD: Shorts need stops above 1.2680

EURUSD lower as predicted breaking 1.1820/10 to hit the next target of 1.1780/70. Outlook remains negative. USDCAD downside limited as expected – we held 18 pips above first support at1.2400/1.2385 & shot higher after the buy signal. Outlook remains positive. GBPCAD tests very strong resistance at 1.7265/85. A break above...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Outlook remains negative

GBPUSD shorts at resistance at 1.3810/30 worked perfectly on the slide to 1.3755. Outlook remains negative. EURGBP held minor support at 2 week lows at 8540/30 perfectly for a bounce to strong resistance at 8580/90. Shorts here worked perfectly with an easy 40 pips profit. GBPNZD just holding strong resistance...
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3755; (P) 1.3799; (R1) 1.3843;. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral at this point and outlook is unchanged. On the upside, break of 1.4000 resistance will argue that fall from 1.4248 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 1.4240/8 resistance zone. On the downside, break of 1.3730 support will resume the fall from 1.4248, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.4240, to 1.3668 support and possibly below.
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 110.41; (P) 110.61; (R1) 110.83;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the downside at this point. Sustained trading below 55 day EMA (now at 109.79) will suggest that it’s at least correcting the whole rise from 102.58. Deeper fall would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 111.65 at 108.18. On the upside, above 110.38 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will be mildly on the downside as long as 111.65 resistance holds, in case of recovery.
Currenciesinvesting.com

USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY Forecast

USD/JPY holding below first resistance at 110.65/85 is negative for today. Stop above 111.00. EUR/JPY topped exactly at strong resistance at 131.00/20 targeting 130.60/50 and 130.20/00. As I write, we bottomed exactly here for another 80 pip profit. CAD/JPY over ran first resistance at 8885/90 by 20 pips but then...
Marketsdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Flag Points to More Weakness

Sell the AUD/USD and add a take-profit at 0.7440. Add a stop-loss at 0.7540. Set a buy-stop at 0.7500 and a take-profit at 0.7550. Add a stop-loss at 0.7450. The AUD/USD pair declined sharply on Tuesday as investors reflected on the falling US Treasury yields and the latest RBA interest rate decision. The pair dropped to 0.7486, which was about 1.50% below the highest level on Tuesday.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Technical analysis : Will the EUR/USD retreat reverse?

Donchian Channel : Neutral. On Balance Volume: Neutral. The EURUSD technical analysis of the price chart on the daily timeframe shows EURUSD, Daily is retracing lower after falling below 200-day moving average MA(200). We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1806. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.1974. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD rebounds modestly after FOMC minutes, trades above 1.1800

EUR/USD touched its lowest level since early April below 1.1800 on Wednesday. FOMC Minutes showed that policymakers remain cautious regarding the economic outlook. US Dollar Index erased large portion of its daily gains. The EUR/USD pair dropped to its lowest level in three months at 1.1782 on Wednesday but managed...
WorldFXStreet.com

NZD/USD turns positive on the day above 0.7020 after FOMC Minutes

NZD/USD staged a modest rebound after dropping below 0.7000. US Dollar Index pulls away from three-month highs after FOMC Minutes. Some FOMC policymakers see incoming data providing a less clear signal about economic momentum. After rising to a daily high of 0.7061 during the European trading hours on Wednesday, the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/USD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1826; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1845 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1685. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1945. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2035.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD consolidates Tuesday's gains, trades below 1.2450

USD/CAD is posting modest daily losses ahead of American session. US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet around 92.50. Crude oil prices regain traction after Tuesday's sharp decline. The USD/CAD pair gained more than 100 pips on Tuesday and reached its highest level since late April at 1.2495. On Wednesday, the...
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Starts Fresh Rally, FOMC Minutes Next

USD/CAD started a fresh rally from the 1.2300 support zone. It broke many hurdles near 1.2400 and 1.2420 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD struggled to recover above 1.1900, GBP/USD failed to clear 1.3900. The US ISM Services PMI declined from 64.0 to 60.1 in June 2021. USD/CAD Technical Analysis. The...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold price analysis: Scaling above $1800/oz, the view of gold this week

Gold climbed up from $1755/oz to $1800/oz. The DXY - US Dollar Index scaled up from 92 to 92.5 this week. The bullish trend of gold is made by news from buying clients which are central banks of Hungary, Thailand, China. The belief that the economic bubble is growing and affects the central banks, ETF funds also. From the beginning of May, these ETF funds keep scaling this safe haven-asset.
CurrenciesDailyFx

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Tech Snapshot Ahead of FOMC Minutes

FOMC Minutes dominate event risk as traders seek clarity on the Fed’s June 16 ‘hawkish surprise’. Key technical levels to consider ahead of the minutes as bearish momentum wanes. IG client sentiment remains net long hinting at bearish continuation. EUR/USD Seeks Directional Clues from FOMC Minutes. The EUR/USD pair (at...

