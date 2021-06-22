Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

No Inflation, No Bubble, No Trouble

By Swissquote Bank SA
actionforex.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday moodiness didn’t last long in equities. The bulls returned and reflation was on the menu for most traders. European stocks advanced; the Dow Jones rallied 1.76% while Nasdaq added some 0.80%. Activity in European futures point at a positive open on Tuesday. Firm oil and softer pound will likely...

www.actionforex.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Powell
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Ray Dalio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Us Treasury#Us Dollar#European#Dow Jones#Ftse#Iranian#Fed#Fx#G10#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Marketskitco.com

Gold prices holding above $1,800 following Fed Minutes

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support just above $1,800 an ounce and is seeing little reaction to the Federal Reserve minutes that highlighted discussion that some committee members see the potential for the central bank to tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected. The minutes of the...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Asian Stocks Fall After Fed Discusses Cut in US Stimulus

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets fell Thursday after the Federal Reserve discussed a possible reduction in U.S. economic stimulus and Japanese officials prepared to declare a coronavirus state of emergency during the Olympics due to a surge in infections. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated....
Marketsinvesting.com

FOMC Minutes Highlight FX Policy Divergences

The June FOMC minutes confirm that the Federal Reserve is edging closer to tapering asset purchases. According to today’s release, “various participants mentioned that they expected the conditions for beginning to reduce the pace of asset purchases to be met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated at previous meetings.” The U.S. dollar edged slightly higher on the back of the release, as the Fed minutes support renewed greenback demand. U.S. policy-makers are growing more comfortable with the idea of reducing asset purchases, and an announcement could be made as quickly as the fourth quarter of 2021.
StocksRepublic

Stocks edge higher as investors await latest Fed minutes

NEW YORK — Stocks edged higher Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 snapped a seven-day winning streak. Investors are watching the bond market, where yields have tumbled sharply in the last couple of days despite strong economic data. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 12:47 p.m....
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

REFILE-Euro zone bond yields fall as ECB strategy review eyed

(Removes incorrect reference to day of the week in paragraph 1) * Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr. July 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged down on Thursday as a global bond rally continued while investor focus turned to the European Central Bank’s strategy review. European Central...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar firm near 3-month high after Fed minutes affirm taper timeline

* No surprises as Fed says economic progress still needed * Euro weak ahead of ECB's policy review announcement * Yen firm vs dollar with 10-year Treasury yield at 1.3% * Aussie, kiwi retreat in face of dollar strength * Loonie, Norwegian crown slip as oil prices decline By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a three-month high versus major peers on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting confirmed the world's biggest central bank is moving toward tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was little changed at 92.687 from Wednesday, when it touched 92.844 for the first time since April 5. Fed officials said substantial further progress on economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," although participants expected progress to continue and agreed they must be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize, according to the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)'s June policy meeting released Wednesday. Various participants at the session still felt conditions for curbing the bond-buying that is supplying markets with cash would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated," while others saw a less clear signal from incoming data, the minutes showed. Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed to announce a strategy in August or September for tapering its asset purchases. While most predict the first cut to its bond-buying program will begin early next year, about a third of respondents forecast it will happen in the final quarter of this year. "The FOMC remains one of the more hawkish central banks under our coverage," and will begin to discuss a taper at the policy meeting at the end of this month, Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Carol Kong wrote in a client note. "We therefore expect the USD to trade with an upward bias." The dollar was mostly flat at $1.17995 per euro, just off a three-month peak of $1.17815 touched overnight, when German data raised doubts about the strength of Europe's economic recovery. Investor sentiment in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, fell sharply in July, though it remained at a very high level, the ZEW economic research institute reported. Later on Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference after the monetary authority announces the outcome of an 18-month strategy review, which is likely to include a shift in the inflation target to 2% from "below but close to 2%" currently - which would theoretically allow for inflation overshoots. Elsewhere, the dollar slipped 0.3% to 110.300 yen, as the pair continued to be weighed down by a slide in U.S. Treasury yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yielded 1.3045% on Thursday in Asia after dipping to 1.2960% overnight for the first time since mid-February. "The fall in U.S. yields complicates the picture, but we see it mostly as ... a recalibration of inflation expectations in the wake of the Fed’s hawkish pivot" at the June meeting, when policymakers surprised markets by signalling two interest rate hikes by end-2023, Westpac strategists wrote in a research note. The dollar index "remains a near-term buy on dips into 91.5-92.0," and may rally toward 93.45 to mark a fresh high since early November, the note said. The Australian dollar, widely viewed as a proxy for risk appetite, traded 0.3% weaker at $0.74605, but still near the middle of the broad range in place over the past three weeks. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe reiterated Thursday that the unemployment rate would need to fall further and hold in the low 4% levels to lift inflation, an outcome not expected until 2024. The previous day, the central bank took its first step towards stimulus tapering by announcing that a third round of its quantitative easing program would be smaller in scale than the previous two. Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar sank below the psychologically important 70 cent mark, sliding 0.5% to $0.69865. Oil-linked currencies weakened with crude continuing its slide after OPEC+ talks on increasing output ended at an impasse, with Russia now attempting to help bridge differences between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Canada's loonie fell to as low as C$1.25285 per dollar for the first time since April 22. The crown weakened as far as 8.7618 per dollar, a level not seen since December 21. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0549 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1804 $1.1792 +0.11% -3.39% +1.1805 +1.1784 Dollar/Yen 110.2750 110.6100 -0.33% +6.74% +110.6600 +110.2500 Euro/Yen.
StocksBloomberg

Stocks, Bonds Gain Ahead of Fed Minutes Release: Markets Wrap

U.S. equities rose to all-time highs as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for clues on policy makers’ thinking on interest rates and stimulus. Treasury notes extended gains, pushing the benchmark yield to a more than four-month low. Ten-year U.S. note yields fell for a second day,...
Stocksactionforex.com

European Stocks Tank as Recovery Concerns Mount

European stocks are sinking lower, reversing gains from the previous session following a weak handover from Asia. While stocks have been on a tear, hitting all-time highs last month, the mood in the markets is starting to sour. Concerns over the health of the economic recovery are denting risk sentiment and hitting demand for stocks even as the Federal Reserve moves towards tapering asset purchases.
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Stocks Slide As Inflation Worries Mount

Global stock markets fell sharply Thursday as fears of what strong inflation might mean settled in. Europe's top benchmarks were trading around 2.0 percent lower in afternoon deals following some heavy losses in Asia. In New York, the Dow Jones index also slumped in early exchanges. On Wednesday, the US...
BusinessStreet.Com

Treasury Yields Tumble, Taking 10-Year Notes Below 1.3% as Fed Minutes Loom

U.S. Treasury bond yields slumped lower Wednesday, pulling benchmark 10-year notes to the lowest since early February, as growth concerns overtake lingering inflation fears heading into the release of Federal Reserve minutes later in the session. Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields traded below 1.3% for the first time in five...
Businessinvesting.com

What Yield Drop Ahead Of Fed Minutes Means For U.S. Dollar

The June FOMC meeting minutes is one of this week’s key event risks. The Federal Reserve grew less dovish last month by opening the door to the discussion of reducing asset purchases, but since then disappointing U.S. data has investors questioning the timing of taper and ruling out an interest rate hike. Although Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report showed the strongest job growth in 10 months, average hourly earnings and the jobless rate fell short of expectations. Today, the Institute of Supply Management reported a slowdown in service sector growth with its non-manufacturing index falling from 64 to 60.1. This was not only weaker than anticipated, but the worse reading in four months.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Stocks Slump; Fed Minutes on Deck

July 6, 2021 - After closing Monday in observance of Independence Day, stocks were mostly lower Tuesday to start the four-day trading week. Oil surged to 6-year highs after OPEC+ discussions broke down over the weekend. This likely means the global oil market won't be getting an increase in production it had been expecting.
Marketsactionforex.com

Markets Staggered But Resilient: All Eyes Are On Oil And The Dollar

World markets staggered briefly yesterday. At one point, it looked like we were witnessing the start of a sharp correction. However, by the end of the US trading session, buyers reappeared, predominantly in the sector of high-tech companies. As a result, Nasdaq100 closed with another gain of +0.3%, while S&P500 and Dow Jones lost 0.2% and 0.6%, respectively.
Stocksactionforex.com

Investors Are Awaiting Te FOMC Minutes Release To Find Out Whether The Fed WIll Retain Its Soft Monetary Policy In The Future

The Dow Jones and S&P 500 stock indices declined on Tuesday, moving back from last week’s record highs, while the Nasdaq increased to a new high. The US ISM Services PMI fell from 64 to 60.1 points, indicating a slight slowdown in the economic recovery. The main problems with the business recovery are caused by inflation, logistical problems, raw materials, and personnel shortages. Investors are also closely watching the situation in the oil market. Oil is usually denominated in the US dollars, and the United States is the largest exporter of fuel. Oil had increased in price for foreign partners, which led to the increased demand for the US currency. The growth of the US currency is reflected in the growth of the dollar index, which in turn affects major stock indices.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold gains as bond yields slip, markets eye Fed minutes

BENGALURU (July 7): Gold prices rose on Wednesday towards a three-week high scaled in the previous session, helped by a drop in US Treasury yields, while investors awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting for clues on policy outlook. Spot gold was up 0.2% at US$1,800.42...

Comments / 0

Community Policy