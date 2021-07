Prior to the minutes of the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve, the bearish pressure for the EUR/USD currency pair continues with losses to the support level 1.1806 before settling around the 1.1821 level at the time of writing the analysis. The pair tried to bounce back up to the resistance level 1.1895. The weak results of the economic data for the eurozone recently confirm the return of fears of the rapid spread of variables from the Corona virus. In addition, expectations are still increasing regarding the possibility of raising US interest rates.