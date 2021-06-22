Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US Equities Jump As Investors Adjust To New Fed Policies

By OctaFX
actionforex.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS stocks staged a major rebound on Monday as investors readjusted to the new Federal Reserve policies. The Dow Jones index rose by more than 500 points, its best single-day performance since October last year. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 58 and 110 points respectively. This performance was led by the industrials and finance sectors. Government bond prices retreated, with the 10-year yield rising to 1.481%. In its meeting last week, the Fed hinted that it would start hiking interest rates in 2023 earlier than the previous guidance of 2024. Later today, investors will listen to Jerome Powell who will testify in Congress. In prepared remarks, the chair said that the economy has shown sustained improvements.

www.actionforex.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equities#Data Mining#Dow Jones#Congress#Fintech#Ant Financial#Fed Chair#Api#Btcusd#Eurusd#Eurgbp#Bank Of England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Marketskitco.com

Gold prices holding above $1,800 following Fed Minutes

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding support just above $1,800 an ounce and is seeing little reaction to the Federal Reserve minutes that highlighted discussion that some committee members see the potential for the central bank to tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected. The minutes of the...
Stocksaudacy.com

Stocks indexes are mostly higher after latest Fed minutes

U.S. stock indexes are mostly higher Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 snapped a seven-day winning streak. Investors are watching the bond market, where yields have tumbled sharply in the last couple of days despite strong economic data. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of 2:40 p.m....
investorsobserver.com

US Stocks Choppy, Yields Slump Ahead of Fed Minutes; Oil Extends Decline

US stocks rose in choppy trade on Wednesday while government bond yields dropped to the lowest level since mid-February ahead of minutes from the latest monetary policy meeting of the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 0.1% to 34,621.21, with S&P 500 higher by 0.2%. Nasdaq, which...
Businesssouthernillinoisnow.com

The Fed Acknowledges Inflation

As inflation climbs, the Fed reacts. At its June meeting, the Federal Reserve confirmed what many of us have suspected for some time: prices are rising. In fact, prices are climbing faster than many expected. In response, the Fed raised its inflation expectation to 3.4%, up from its March projection of 2.4%, effectively raising its inflation expectation by 42%.1.
Marketsinvesting.com

FOMC Minutes Highlight FX Policy Divergences

The June FOMC minutes confirm that the Federal Reserve is edging closer to tapering asset purchases. According to today’s release, “various participants mentioned that they expected the conditions for beginning to reduce the pace of asset purchases to be met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated at previous meetings.” The U.S. dollar edged slightly higher on the back of the release, as the Fed minutes support renewed greenback demand. U.S. policy-makers are growing more comfortable with the idea of reducing asset purchases, and an announcement could be made as quickly as the fourth quarter of 2021.
MarketsZacks.com

Dovish Fed Minutes Give Investors Strength

Just when you think you have a handle on which way the trading winds blow, a gust from a different direction changes the pitch to your sail. The Dow opened this trading day down, while the Nasdaq was up and the S&P 500 was flat; we ended the day with both the Dow and the S&P up and the Nasdaq flat.
Stockstnledger.com

Stocks close higher, led by gains for tech; bond yields drop

Stocks are closing higher Wednesday, led by gains in Apple, Oracle and other tech companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to close at a record high. Banks rose despite another drop in bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.32% from 1.37% a day earlier. Industrial stocks...
StocksStreet.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Dollar General, Newegg

Stocks ended higher Wednesday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting in June revealed the central bank discussed the appropriate time to begin pulling back on its support for the recovering U.S. economy. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains directionless near 110.60 as US Treasury yields dips

USD/JPY whipsaw for the past two sessions as it lacks the strength to move directionally. US Dollar holds onto the higher level as inflation anxiety eases post-FOMC minutes. Yen gains on the optimistic economic projection and COVID-19 resurgence globally. USD/JPY struggles to find any direction on Thursday in the Initial...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Takes Fed Minutes In Stride; PayPal, Lululemon Give Buy Signals

The stock market didn't react much to the release of the minutes from the June 15-16 Federal Reserve meeting. But money flowed into bonds again Wednesday, sending the 10-year Treasury yield lower by 5 basis points to 1.32%. All in all, it was another orderly performance for the stock market as the Nasdaq composite…
Economyactionforex.com

(FED) Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee

A joint meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee and the Board of Governors was held by videoconference on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. and continued on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m.1. PRESENT:. Jerome H. Powell, Chair. John C. Williams, Vice Chair. Thomas I. Barkin. Raphael...
Businesskitco.com

Gold steady above $1,800/oz as lower yields counter stronger dollar

July 8 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Thursday as lower U.S. Treasury yields countered a stronger dollar after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed that the central bank is moving towards tapering its asset purchases as soon as this year. Spot gold was little changed at $1,803.01...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Retreats Below $1,800 as Dollar Advances After Fed Minutes

(Bloomberg) -- Gold trimmed gains made during a six-day winning streak as investors mulled Federal Reserve minutes that showed policy makers wanted a more solid economic recovery before setting a timeline for trimming bond purchases. Notes from the Fed’s June meeting indicated officials weren’t ready to schedule the withdrawal of...
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

Asian Markets Down Over Fed Signal, China Tech Crackdown

Asian markets were broadly down Thursday after the Fed signalled a possible inflation-induced policy change, while concerns lingered over China's crackdown on tech giants. The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that while rising prices were expected as the US economy recovered from the pandemic, the inflation jump was higher than expected.
StocksThe Herald

Energy, banking stocks plummet, lead overall market decline

Banks and energy companies helped pull stocks mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, ending the S&P 500’s seven-day run of record high closes. The benchmark index fell 0.2% after having been down 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%. Tech stocks rose, helping the Nasdaq to a modest gain that nudged the index to an all-time high.

Comments / 0

Community Policy