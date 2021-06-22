US Equities Jump As Investors Adjust To New Fed Policies

US stocks staged a major rebound on Monday as investors readjusted to the new Federal Reserve policies. The Dow Jones index rose by more than 500 points, its best single-day performance since October last year. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose by 58 and 110 points respectively. This performance was led by the industrials and finance sectors. Government bond prices retreated, with the 10-year yield rising to 1.481%. In its meeting last week, the Fed hinted that it would start hiking interest rates in 2023 earlier than the previous guidance of 2024. Later today, investors will listen to Jerome Powell who will testify in Congress. In prepared remarks, the chair said that the economy has shown sustained improvements.