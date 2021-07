Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) rose as much as 17% for the week, as of the end of trading on Thursday, June 24. The hydrogen power cell company's rally came despite what was actually a pretty weak earnings report on June 22. The thing is, when it comes to a growth-oriented name like Plug Power, the here and now sometimes takes a back seat to the future growth potential investors are expecting. Here's a quick look at the "meh" earnings numbers and the positive things the company had to say about the future.