During yesterday’s trading, the EUR/USD fell below the support zone at 1.1807 and, at the time of writing, the pair is still trading below the mentioned level. If the breach is confirmed, new losses and a continuation of the downward move for the euro against the greenback can be expected.. If the bears lose momentum, the first target for the bulls can be found at the resistance level of 1.1846, but only a successful violation of the zone at 1.1952 could lead to a change in the current sentiment. Today, investors will focus on the data for the change in initial jobless claims for the U.S. (12:30 GMT), which could lead to relatively large swings in both directions.