Walpole celebrates Juneteenth for second year

Keynote speaker Ron Jones began his speech by taking on the role of a soon to be freed slave on Freedom’s Eve. While making it a national holiday brought it into the spotlight earlier this week, Walpole residents should be well aware of Juneteenth and what it stands for, in large part because of the town’s celebration last year. But since Shantae Holmes (who also created the Multicultural Book Initiative) had only eight days to put that one together at a time when COVID numbers were much higher than they are now, the event was not as well attended as it could have been.