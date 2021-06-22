'A wake-up call': Miami hotel workers resist going back to low-wage normal

Shawn Turner didn’t stop to think about his own safety when his son spotted a car in a canal. Turner pulled over, leaped into the water — and emerged with an unconscious woman in his arms. And now the plumber from Boca Raton been recognized for his heroism. He’s one of just 18 people to receive the Carnegie Medal this year, one of the highest awards a civilian can earn in the U.S. and Canada. ...