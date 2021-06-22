Cancel
Eddyville, IA

Prep softball: Lady Dees top Rockets in battle for SCC lead

By SCOTT JACKSON Courier senior sports writer
Ottumwa Courier
 16 days ago
Albia softball players Allison Major and Sydney Hoskins watch baseball action at Ron Welsch Field in Eddyville after the Lady Dees closed out a 2-1 win over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Monday night on the softball field at Eddyville. Scott Jackson/The Courier

EDDYVILLE — The last time Albia and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont battled on the softball diamond, a trip to state was on the line.

The stakes might not have been as high on Monday night, but the results were ultimately the same. The 13th-ranked (3A) Lady Dees won 2-1 over the fifth-ranked (3A) Rockets, matching the final score of last year's 3A regional championship game securing the outright lead in the South Central Conference standings on Monday night.

"We came in really confident," Albia outfielder Allison Major said. "When we're the visiting team, we do a really good job getting up right away and keeping it. It was really crucial to get that first run in the first inning."

Aliva Myers did just that, bringing in Ashley Beary with a two-out RBI double to center to give the Lady Dees a 1-0 lead. The Lady Dees refused to relinquish the slim advantage as Mackenna Jones struck out Emma Lenox and Sarah Schutt to close the first, stranding two Rockets on base before striking out Taylor Kerby in the second following a one-out double by Faith Roberts before Brooklyn Bettis flew out to center, again leaving EBF a hit away from putting a run on the board.

"We knew this was a big game. We were all ready for it," Albia catcher Sydney Hoskins said. "We all played really well on both sides offensively and defensively."

Like last year's regional final, the score remained 1-0 for most of the game. This time, however, it was Albia that owned the edge.

Just like last year's regional final, Jones played a big role in determining the winner. The Albia senior, who drove in the winning run that clinched a fourth straight regional championship for the Lady Dees at the plate last summer, allowed just one run on six hits over seven innings in the pitching circle while striking out nine Rocket batters.

"Mackenna did a great job," Major said. "I definitely saw a lot of pitches up in their eyes that they couldn't lay off.

"She hit every single spot she was supposed to hit," added Hoskins, who was behind the plate for every one of the 95 pitches thrown by Jones on Monday. "She was definitely a lot more accurate than she has been."

Albia (13-6, 6-1 SCC) finally added a second run in the fifth as Beary delivered an RBI single to center, bringing in Juliana Brown with two outs. EBF (20-5, 4-2 SCC) gained some momentum with their own defensive play, throwing out Danica Workman at home trying to score from first on Beary's hit and finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Sarah Schutt that brought home Megan Lobberecht, cutting Albia's lead to 2-1.

Jones would strike out pinch hitter Aliya Wagamon to end the sixth, preserving Albia's one-run lead. Albia's defense made the final play of the night, throwing out Faith Roberts at first after Lauren Bayer caught a pop up off the bat of Brooklyn Bettis for a game-ending double play. It was the second straight one-run loss suffered by Bettis against Albia after allowing just four hits and one earned run over seven innings on Monday.

"It was a well-played game by both teams," EBF head softball coach Tony Fenton said. "Albia got a couple of timely hits with people in scoring position. I thought both pitchers threw great games. The defense on both sides was good. Unfortunately, we came up just short."

Ottumwa, IA
