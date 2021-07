The global coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across countries all over the world. The effects of COVID-19 have been felt by people everywhere and all industries have had no other choice, but to deal with the effects. One of the sectors that have been impacted include technology, which saw the electronics value chain disrupted, the raw material supply affected and products were exposed to inflationary risks. According to Shay Benhamou, if you look at it from a positive aspect, these disruptions led to the acceleration of remote working and there was an increased focus on de-risking and evaluating the end-to-end value chain.