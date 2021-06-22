Cancel
Retail

Workplace pot policies shift law, culture, federal rules

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecreational use of marijuana for the past two years is legal — and rising — in Michigan, prompting some employers to loosen their drug policies even as industrial giants like Detroit’s automakers continue to bar pot from the workplace. Amid a tight labor market and recovering economy, Amazon.com Inc. earlier...

State
Michigan State
ROANOKE — As July 1 nears, employers in Virginia are evaluating what the commonwealth’s legalization of marijuana for recreational use means for the workplace. Experts say the change in the law doesn’t require major adjustments from employers, but it might prompt some to alter common policies and practices, such as drug testing.
