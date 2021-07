Aston Martin’s customization division, Q, has come up with a special edition of the Vantage Roadster that pays homage to the A3. The A3 is the oldest surviving car in the British automaker’s history, celebrating a centenary this year. Aston Martin Q has designed the Vantage Roadster and will be making just the three. If you wish to lay your hands on one, you need to get in touch with Aston Martin HWM, the company’s oldest dealer, which has been commissioned to take orders for the same.