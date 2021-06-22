Cancel
Red Velvet’s Joy says for three months she “only focused” on her solo album

By Angela Patricia Suacillo
NME
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoy of Red Velvet has opened up the work she put behind her debut solo album ‘Hello’. In an interview with Singles Magazine, as translated by Soompi, the K-pop idol shared how she has worked on the record for over a quarter of a year and coordinated with a visual team on the project’s entire concept.

