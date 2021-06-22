Cedar Grove Fire shrinks from 5 to 3.5 acres
SQUAW VALLEY – Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Priest Lake Ranger District after a fire was reported on Sunday. Idaho Panhandle National Forest officials said in a Facebook post that the Cedar Grove Fire reportedly began as a lightning strike. First estimates classified it as a 2-acre blaze before doubling in size to five acres. The fire now stands at 3.5 acres due to efforts to knock the blaze back. The fire is located west of Squaw Valley Road, about a half mile over the border in Washington.bonnercountydailybee.com