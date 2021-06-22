Cancel
Bonner County, ID

Cedar Grove Fire shrinks from 5 to 3.5 acres

By ANNISA KEITH
Bonner County Daily Bee
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSQUAW VALLEY – Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Priest Lake Ranger District after a fire was reported on Sunday. Idaho Panhandle National Forest officials said in a Facebook post that the Cedar Grove Fire reportedly began as a lightning strike. First estimates classified it as a 2-acre blaze before doubling in size to five acres. The fire now stands at 3.5 acres due to efforts to knock the blaze back. The fire is located west of Squaw Valley Road, about a half mile over the border in Washington.

bonnercountydailybee.com
