T-Mobile is letting iPhone users try out its network free for 30 days via an eSIM. The T-Mobile Network Test Drive app is an iOS only based app that gives potential customers using a compatible unlocked iPhone the option to test our amazing network out before joining. T-Mobile Network Test Drive offers you up to 30 days or 30GB of high-speed data along with unlimited talk and text for free, all while keeping your current carrier and phone number. This gives you the ability to try our network on your iPhone, risk free.