Commerce Resources Corp. Update on the Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate Metallurgical Program for the Ashram Deposit

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSXV:GR) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic'), is pleased to announce that it has retained Mr. Andrew Job to provide investor relations services starting on July 1, 2021 pursuant to a consulting agreement (the 'Consulting Agreement'), which services include initiating and maintaining contact with the financial community and the Company's shareholders, investors and other stakeholders for the purpose of increasing awareness of the Company and its activities. The Consulting Agreement is for a term of one year and Great Atlantic will pay a monthly fee of $4,500. Pursuant to the agreement Mr. Job is being granted stock options (the 'Options') to acquire 60,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.70 per common share. The Options vest quarterly over a period of twelve months from the date of issuance and can be exercised for a period of two years from the date of grant.