Gold Mountain Provides Corporate Update and Guidance for H2 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining Corp. ('Gold Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSX.V:GMTN, OTCQB:GMTNF, Frankfurt: 5XFA) is pleased to provide a corporate update as it nears its 6 month trading anniversary, showcasing its transformation from a small-scale asset to a near-term producer on the cusp of mining operations and reaching 1,000,000 ounces.

www.accesswire.com
