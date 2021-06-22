Cancel
Tokyo Olympics to allow some local fans

By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer
midfloridanewspapers.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — A limited number of local fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced Monday as they tried to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of...

