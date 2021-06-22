Tokyo Olympics to allow some local fans

The Olympic torch relay has been scrapped on Tokyo's public roads, officials announced Wednesday, as virus concerns continue to plague the Games just over two weeks before they begin. The latest setback comes only a day before International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach is due to arrive in Japan for the postponed mega-event. And with coronavirus infections on the rise again in Japan, the government is expected to this week extend restrictions that are likely to affect how many fans -- if any -- can attend the Games. The Olympic flame arrives in Tokyo on Friday, but private torch-lighting ceremonies will replace the relay across the capital to prevent crowds gathering to watch, the city government said.