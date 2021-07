The City of Eagle and the Eagle Fire Department want to make sure you have a safe time this summer. The hot weather and dry conditions create a perfect storm for wildfires. All it takes is one spark, cigarette, or rogue firework to ignite a fire and threaten homes and lives. In Eagle, all fireworks are prohibited north of Beacon Light Road, and only "safe and sane" non-aerial fireworks are allowed in the rest of town. Please be responsible and keep our foothills, friends, and families safe from fire this summer. Click the following link for a map that shows where fireworks are prohibited: https://bit.ly/3wi1SaJ.